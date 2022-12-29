Gossip Girl season 2 episode 7 preview: After the return…

Are you ready to check out Gossip Girl season 2 episode 7 on HBO Max next week? Rest assured, there is all sorts of great stuff coming!

So where do we begin here? Well, the most natural place is reminding you of all the insanity that we saw this week. We don’t mean to necessarily dwell entirely on what is going on in regards to Georgina, but it’s really hard not to. Just consider who we are dealing with at the moment! This is a woman well-known for both causing chaos and doing whatever she can in order to make life painful for others; she’s already been tormenting Dan and Serena for years. Now, she’s got Kate on the list. Sure, she got some of what she wanted with the wedding, but do you really think that she’s done? We just think we’re scratching the surface of whatever else could be coming down the road.

As for some of the other big stories at the moment, one of the other things we’re excited about is learning just how much drama could be coming still for Julien, Zoya, and others, and whether or not it’s linked to what is going on with Kate. We wouldn’t call the arrival of Georgina a reset, but it is something that will produce a ripple effect. She could encourage Kate to go further into the world of the elite, and who knows just what the consequences of that could be?

We’re not at the end of season 2 just yet but from this vantage point, it feels clear that we are entering the home stretch. With that in mind, we’d advise you to prepare for things to get bolder and crazier every step of the way, and some relationships to almost fall apart completely.

