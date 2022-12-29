Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Where it fits

We’re very much excited to see the eventual premiere of Power Book IV: Force season 2 over at Starz. Given the way that the first season ended, how can we not? There are so many things that we need answers to right now, and we’re very-much curious to see just how the network is going to plot out its place on the schedule.

So is there anything that we can say about its potential placement right now? We’re starting to have at least a few ideas on what could be planned here…

First and foremost, it is important to remember that this is a network known for not having too many of its big hits on the air at the same time. They will do their best to space a lot of them out to the best of their ability, and we feel pretty darn confident at the moment that they are going to do the same thing here. More than likely, you are going to see the Joseph Sikora series premiere in late May or early June, either close to the end of Power Book II: Ghost or just after the fact.

Another thing that complicates things is the news that Outlander season 7 is going to premiere this summer — are these two shows going to premiere at the same time? They don’t share the same audience, but they are big-time hits and the network does want to stretch those out to keep as many people subscribed as possible. That show could potentially premiere in the middle of the Force season 2 run, and that gives them some leeway to figure out what they want to do with the aforementioned Raising Kanan, which has already been renewed for a season 3.

Do we want to live in a world where Ghost, Force, and Raising Kanan air almost in succession? On paper, that sounds wonderful and then some; it’s just a little too early to know with confidence if that is something that is going to happen.

