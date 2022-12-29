NCIS season 20 episode 10: Conflict ahead during crossover?

Are you ready for NCIS season 20 episode 10 to be here after such a long wait? We know that we are! This is, after all, going to be a crossover like no other. You have three teams working together, and there will be a good bit of action and humor that comes from that.

With that being said, there is also going to be conflict — it’s exactly what you would expect in any situation where you have this many strong-minded people all in the same place.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, show executive producer Christopher J. Waild notes that one source of conflict within the NCIS part will be between Kasie from the flagship show and Sam from NCIS: Los Angeles, who are both set in their ways and like to have their own sort of order:

“[Kasie is] incredibly protective of not only her team but her space. Sam, who’s larger than life, has his way of doing things.”

Do we think that they will be able to work through whatever differences present themselves? Almost certainly! The important thing for both of these characters to remember is that they have the same goal at the end of the day; the main challenge is going to be a matter of getting there. Whatever happens within the main show is going to carry over into NCIS: Hawaii and then finally, the Los Angeles show will cap off the event. We’re hoping that there are some unexpected twists and turns along the way, and also a chance for us to get to know some of these characters a little bit better.

