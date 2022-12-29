New Amsterdam series finale teases: A round of applause?

The New Amsterdam series finale is coming to NBC in January, and we tend to think it’s going to be pretty darn emotional. It has to be, right? We’ve been on such a journey with a lot of these characters for so many years; with that in mind, it is going to be enormously tough to say goodbye to any of them.

So what can we say about this episode? Well, for starters, we’re going to be seeing a few full-circle moments, including everyone back in the auditorium giving a round of applause. You can see a small preview for this over at TVLine, as a number of doctors are clearly cheering for something. Are they celebrating Max? We tend to think that this is possible, as he could be opting to either leave the hospital or introduce some other big change.

By the end of the finale, one big question is whether he feels he can genuinely leave this time and everything would be settled. Remember that the last time he attempted a farewell, he was interrupted due largely to Dr. Veronica Fuentes — otherwise known as one of the more agonizing adversaries that we’ve had over the course of this series. She caused so many different problems and in the end, Max had to be around to stop them.

Granted, there’s no guarantee Max leaves at all. We imagine that some of it could be tied to whatever is going on with the character romantically. Freema Agyeman will return as Helen Sharpe on the next new episode in January; does that prompt him to realize that he wants to be with her? Is that even an option, given how she decided not to go through with the wedding?

Given that there are three episodes still to come, there is room for a lot of different twists and turns. We’d say to prepare yourself accordingly.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news when it comes to New Amsterdam right away

How do you think that things are going to end when it comes to the New Amsterdam series finale?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







