The Boys season 4 premiere date: Our hopes for the winter

As we dive head-first now into the winter, is there any one thing to be excited for with The Boys season 4? As you would imagine, there is quite a bit we are happy to talk through here!

The first order of business here, though, is reminding you that it is winter 2024 when the show is probably going to return to Prime Video. If you were hoping for anything in that regard over the next several months, you are inevitably going to be disappointed.

So what could we learn this winter? There is a chance that there’s some more casting news that could surface, given that season 4 is still in production. It’s also possible that we get a few new photos of some existing characters, or even a premiere date for the spin-off Gen V, which wrapped up production some time ago. We wouldn’t be shocked if it ends up streaming either in the spring or summer.

Unfortunately, you’ll probably have to wait until the fall at the earliest to get either a premiere date for season 4 or any extensive footage on what lies ahead. We’ve said this a number of times already, but we’re talking here about a show notorious for super-long post-production windows. We’d be out of our mind if we were to assume that the series was going to be ready to go at any point over the next several months. There’s just so much to get through here when it comes to editing and adding in all of those visual effeects.

Just remember through all of the wait that the goal, as per usual, is to make this show as big and crazy as ever.

What do you think we could learn about The Boys season 4 over the course of the winter?

