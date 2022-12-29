Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, Dec. 29?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Rest assured, we do want the show back alongside SVU and Organized Crime … it’s just a matter of when we’re going to have a chance to see them all.

Now, here is (unfortunately) where we have to share the bad news — even though we’re on the other side of Christmas now, none of these shows are back on the air. The plan for the network is to release some more good stuff starting on Thursday, January 5, and we’re hoping that there will be a few weeks of consecutive episodes to keep us engaged through the early part of the year. This is a time period where a lot of viewers tend to be home, so hopefully the folks at the network take advantage.

So while you wait for these shows to come back, do you want to get some additional insight? We’re happy to help! All you have to do, after all, is take a look below…

Law & Order season 22 episode 10, “Land of Opportunity” – 01/05/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a homeless migrant is murdered, evidence leads Cosgrove and Shaw to a mysterious cover-up at a construction site. Price and Maroun push a key witness to testify knowing that speaking out could lead to legal consequences. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10, “Jumped In” – 01/05/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Benson becomes the target of a ruthless gang leader, Capt. Duarte takes the case. Fin works with the Bronx SVU to help clear their case backlog. Sgt. Dixon offers to translate when a deaf student is raped. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 10, “Trap” – 01/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When an informant comes to Stabler desperate for help, the task force sets their sights on a dangerous gang making their mark on New York. Jamie goes undercover, but soon realizes he may be in over his head. Bell meets her new boss. TV-14

