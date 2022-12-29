Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? More on season 2 episode 10

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ve got a lot to get into, especially since we are on the other side of the Christmas holiday.

Are we going to be getting some more stories in the near future? Absolutely, but unfortunately “the near future” does not include tonight. There is no installment on the air, and the plan instead is for the series to return on Thursday, January 5, and there’s going to be another episode airing as well on January 12. To get more news on both of these, all you have to do is look below.

Season 2 episode 10, “Eyeballs” – A social media influencer party ends with the brutal murder of a popular guest. Chris Park’s side hustle makes him uniquely qualified to lead the CSI team in their investigation, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 2 episode 11, “Trinket” – When a young, non-verbal boy is found hiding in a stranger’s garage, the CSI team searches for his missing mother. Also, Max receives a strange letter with symbols in silver ink that Folsom and Allie recognize from prior crime scenes, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, Jan. 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

What are we most excited to see?

It comes down to that strange letter and what the show is slowly building towards. Yes, we recognize that every single case on this show has the opportunity to stand out, but so much of the magic of this particular part of the franchise is seeing how the writers tackle the long-form stories and make them stand out from the pack.

