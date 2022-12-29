Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? New January scoop

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Given that we are now on the other side of the Christmas holiday, there could be an expectation that this show is coming back — with the same being said for the rest of the network’s lineup.

Unfortunately, what we are looking at here is a prime example of expectation versus reality. As great as it would be to get more of Skylar Astin and the rest of the cast tonight, this unfortunately is not happening. The plan instead is to bring the show back on January 5. You’re going to get a new installment that week featuring a well-known guest star in Eliza Coupe. Meanwhile, you’re also going to have another fun installment on January 12! (Let’s just say that this one revolves around Todd going to some extreme lengths to ensure that he finds the proper evidence.)

To get a little more news all about these episodes right now, we suggest that you take a look at the synopses below — also, remember to watch live since that is the best way to help the ratings overall.

Season 1 episode 10, “The Devil You Know” – When Margaret finds herself on the verge of losing a prominent case involving the murder of an investigative journalist, Todd seeks help from an unlikely source: his imprisoned ex-girlfriend, Veronica (Eliza Coupe), on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Jan. 5 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Season 1 episode 11, “Side Effects May Include Murder” – When Margaret’s client faces an attempted murder charge, she mounts a creative defense to prove her client’s innocence, and Todd takes an experimental drug to find evidence. Also, Allison finds herself in trouble and reaches out to Todd for help, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Jan. 12 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

