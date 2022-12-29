Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? More January scoop!

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? We are on the other side of Christmas, and that may lead to this question surfacing a little bit more. This show is so delightful and even comforting for a lot of people out there, which is ironic given that the bulk of the main characters are dead.

Unfortunately, here is where we do come in with an unfortunate dose of bad news: There is no new episode tonight on the network. Luckily, this is going to be the final week of the show’s hiatus, so the plan is that we’ll be able to see all sorts of good stuff again come January 5.

There’s a chance that you’ve heard a little bit about the first episode back already, titled “The Perfect Assistant” — with that in mind, we want to go beyond just that! Take a look below for a few more details about the next couple of episodes, including the return of the ghost who lives in Freddie’s car. (This has to be the most miserable place to exist as a ghost, right?)

Season 2 episode 11, “The Perfect Assistant” – Sam and Jay are thrilled when they find a highly qualified assistant for the B&B – however, their new employee comes with some surprising baggage. Also, Thorfinn tries to help his son, Bjorn, deal with a bully, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 12, “The Family Business” – Sam gives relationship advice to her and Jay’s assistant, Freddie (Mike Lane), ignoring Hetty’s warning not to get too close to “the help.” Also, Sasappis strikes up a romance with Jessica (Nichole Sakura), the ghost who lives in Freddie’s car, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 12 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hopefully, at some point soon we are also going to get some more news when it comes to a season 3. Doesn’t that feel like a slam dunk at this point?

