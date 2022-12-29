Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? New January teases!

Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Given that we are on the other side of Christmas, those expectations may be there!

Unfortunately, if they are we have some unfortunate news to share: The Big Bang Theory prequel is going to continue to be on hiatus for another week. The network is bringing back all of Thursday-night lineup on January 5, and we certainly hope that there’s some stuff that will make the wait worthwhile.

There is a chance you’ve already seen some details on the next new episode (season 6 episode 9), so we want to do more than discuss that below. Instead, go ahead to get a few more details about everything you can expect from the next two episodes — there is a lot to look forward to here!

Season 6 episode 9, “College Dropouts and the Medford Miracle” – Sheldon considers dropping out of college to focus on building his database. Also, George Sr. is frustrated when someone else gets credit for his football wins, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 5 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 6 episode 10, “Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting” – Mary struggles to make new friends while Mandy pushes Georgie to date another woman, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

In general, the Mandy storyline with Georgie is among the most intriguing right now, mostly because there are so many unknowns with it! This does feel a little bit different from what we’re getting with Sheldon or even George Sr., whose stories within the larger scope of things are a little bit more settled.

