Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 run time: How long is it?

Given that Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 is going to be the final one on the Paramount Network before a hiatus, there may be an expectation that it runs far beyond an hour. That’s especially the case given that so many others have over the past several weeks. Given the show’s massive popularity, network executives have long been fine with giving Taylor Sheridan the flexibility that he needs to tell some of these stories.

With all of this in said, you better believe that episode 8 (titled “A Knife and No Coin”) is going to run longer than your standard hour of TV.

The first thing that we should note here is that as of this writing, the final run time for this episode is not finalized. We will provide an update when it is; the official Paramount Network guide lists it as 68 minutes, but this is more of a placeholder than a reality. (Last week’s episode was originally listed as this and ended up being longer.)

A big part of what makes this show so unique is the flexibility that it has to tell longer stories — and also to allow Sheridan time to focus on the scenery and everything visually that creates the proper Western motif. There is also a lot to get to in this particular episode. What are we talking about here? Think along the lines of moving the cattle down south, plus also Jamie doing whatever he can in order to unseat his father as Governor. There could also be flashbacks, hijinks with the Bunkhouse, and also what’s going on at the reservation. That storyline has bubbled underneath the surface for a while, and we do think it will become more important at some point this season.

