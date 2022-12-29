Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Winter expectations

What can we expect to see when it comes to Stranger Things season 5 over the course of the winter? We are in a new time of the year and of course, with that comes new questions and expectations.

So what can we realistically anticipate learning about over the course of the next few months? We know already that the writers room has been hard at work crafting the next batch of stories, even if production has yet to begin. Trying to get any specific spoilers for the future is a lost cause, so it feels like we should go ahead and rule that off as a possibility at all. The same goes for a premiere date. We’ve noted already that mid-2024 is the earliest we could expect any part of the show to premiere. With that in mind, we tend to think that it will be early in that same year (and not before then) when a few more details on a date start to surface.

So realistically, what could we learn over the course of the winter? The most likely scenario is that we find out a little bit more about filming, and maybe also get a handful of details on the subject of how long production is going to last. We do think that in general, there is a lot to be excited about and we’re thrilled to get further into it.

Could we get a chance to learn more about the spin-off that is actively in development? Of course, this is a really fun thing to think about. We just don’t think it’s something that is going to happen. We think that the Duffer Brothers will keep things under wraps as long as possible, just to make sure there’s an element of surprise in regards to their plans.

