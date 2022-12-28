Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Winter expectations

Now that we are officially immersed into winter, why not start to ponder over a few new things for Virgin River season 5?

In particular, the biggest question we want to look at is whether or not Netflix is going to make some more announcements on the show’s future soon and if so, what will those announcements be. We know that the latest chapter is already done in production and more than likely, episodes are already being edited behind the scenes. Everything is being set up for the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson series to come back with a bang. It’s all just a matter of when we’re going to have a chance to see it again.

Is this where we get into the bad news? Well, when we look at the winter, the odds feel fairly low that there is going to be some sort of major announcement as to when the show is coming back. Given that the past few seasons have launched in July, conventional wisdom suggests that the same is going to happen again. That means that Netflix is not going to be in that much of a hurry to reveal anything too big, unless they break custom and announce something a little bit earlier than they have in the past.

To us, the best-case scenario is that when we get to the end of the winter, that could be when the streamer decides to start sharing a few things. March may still be a little early for specific news on the future, but it’s possible that they will give us a more approximate date or some sort of teaser as to what’s coming story-wise.

In general, we tend to think the road ahead for Virgin River could be a little bit barren, but there is some exciting stuff coming around the corner. Let’s cross our fingers and hope that season 5 lives up to the hype!

What do you think we could be learning when it comes to Virgin River season 5 this winter?

