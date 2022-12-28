When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Winter hopes

What are the chances that we learn something more about When Calls the Heart season 10 over the course of the winter? We don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone out there that we’d like a premiere date. Why wouldn’t we? There were years in the past where we’d learn a little bit about the next season on Christmas Day, but we’re unfortunately not in that situation now and haven’t been for the past couple of years.

With that, the wait for a season 10 premiere date continues, and there is no guarantee we’ll get it in the near future. With Hallmark Channel airing a new show in The Way Home in January, that’s a signal that we wouldn’t be visiting Hope Valley until at least the spring. As a result of that, it feels fair to say that we’ll be waiting a little bit longer than we have in the past.

Does this mean that we may not get a premiere date at any point in the winter? We wouldn’t go that far, as it feels pretty likely the folks at the cable network are going to share something, whether it be a date or a teaser / trailer for what’s coming up. The question is when they are going to do so. Earlier this year, they chose to reveal the season 9 date at the start of January. Don’t be surprised if the reveal happens a little bit later this time around, mostly to accommodate the later start.

If you watched the end of last season, then you at least know already a good bit of what’s going to be coming up next. At the forefront of these upcoming episodes should be a pretty exciting time for Elizabeth and Lucas, as they can celebrate their engagement and prepare for the future. Meanwhile, Rosemary and Lee can get set to become parents! It remains to be seen if there’s a big time jump, but we are curious to learn more about that.

