The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Our winter hopes

What are we poised to learn over the next few months when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? We know that the final season is coming and beyond that, there’s also the spin-off in development based on The Testaments.

So as we get into the winter months, just how much more can we really expect to learn about what lies ahead? We know that there are a lot of different things that the show could be bringing to the table for this final chapter, but there isn’t much of an indicator out there as to when or how we’re going to find out.

Now, here is where we get to the unfortunate news, and a reminder that you probably should not expect many reveals for a good while. There is no confirmed production start date, and it also seems like Elisabeth Moss has another project lined up before she gets back to playing June. Before filming starts, it is pretty hard to imagine that Hulu is going to be altogether eager to share anything … mostly because they won’t have much to share. A premiere date, unfortunately, won’t be revealed until at least close to the end of production — and that’s an optimistic projection. We may not see the show back until early 2024, and that means that it could be November or December 2023 before a lot more news trickles in when it comes to specifics.

Also, remember this: Since we are looking at the final season at the moment, we have a hard time thinking that Hulu is going to be altogether eager to hand out news. More than likely, they will make you sit around and be patient for whatever else will be coming down the road.

