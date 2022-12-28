Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Our hopes this winter

What could we stand to learn over the course of this winter when it comes to Wednesday season 2? Is it ridiculous to want some premiere date news?

We obviously have to start off this article with a sad reminder that this show does not, at least for now, have a firm renewal for more episodes … even if that does feel like a foregone conclusion. There is little reason to think that the streaming service will not want to order more installments, and it is our hope that moving into early January, we will at least get something confirming that another batch is on the way.

Beyond that, though, we anticipate that the process to getting more news is going to be scarce for a while. There are not any formal scripts written at present for the new season, which means that the creative team will have their work cut out for them over the next little while trying to finalize that. Once they do get to the other side of this, they can start up production … but that’s probably still months away.

While it would be nice to give us an approximate premiere date window for season 2 this winter, that also still feels unlikely. In the end, we just don’t foresee it being something that Netflix is going to be willing to rush, mostly because they have no real reason to do so. They don’t want to announce a date too early, largely due to the fact that it benefits them to not set any particular expectation. Things could get delayed during production, or they may not even know at the moment when they want the show back! There are just too many variables at present for them to lock down anything.

In general, though, expect the next few months to be the most quiet period we have when it comes to this show. After that, things could at least start to change a little bit.

