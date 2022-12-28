Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 11 January plan

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We don’t think that it is some major revelation that we’d like more of the show soon.

Unfortunately, wanting more of the show doesn’t quite mean that we’re going to get it, and unfortunately, the Taylor Kinney series will remain on hiatus tonight. If there is any silver lining to this, it’s rather simple: This is the final week of the hiatus that we’re going to have here. The plan instead is for the show to come back on Wednesday, January 4 with a story titled “Something for the Pain.” If you want to get some more news about that, go ahead and check out what we have below:

01/04/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Det. Pryma’s case comes to an explosive end with Kidd and Carver’s lives in danger. Brett installs an infant Safe Surrender Box at 51. Violet is determined to take Emma down. TV-14

We don’t think it’s going to be a huge shock, but the top story as we move into this episode is going to be whether or not Kidd and Carver survive. There’s really no confirmation on that as of yet, but we tend to think that this show tends to resolve a number of its cliffhangers pretty early on.

What about beyond this?

Even though NBC has not unveiled as of yet details about any other upcoming episodes in January, they really don’t need to for us to know that they’re coming. This is a network that has a fairly consistent pattern of how they air shows, and we don’t tend to think that things are going to change in the near future. There could be a few storylines from the January 4 episode that linger, plus a few others that are brought up here and there along the way.

What are you the most interested in seeing from Chicago Fire season 11 during the month of January?

