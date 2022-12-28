Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Now that we are on the other side of Christmas, it feels like the right time to wonder. We know, after all, that there is so much more to come as we progress forward into season 8!

Unfortunately, it’s not something that is going to happen tonight. This is the final week that the show is off the air, at least when it comes to new episodes. The plan instead is for it arrive when we get around to Wednesday, January 4, and the same goes for the rest of the One Chicago franchise as well. While NBC has yet to reveal too much more in terms of the plans beyond the 4th, it is fair to assume that there will be a solid stretch of new episodes through both January and February. This is what we’ve seen the show do in the past, and we don’t foresee there being any major reason to deviate from this now.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not go ahead and share a few more details for what’s next? Go ahead and check out the full season 8 episode 10 synopsis below:

01/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles and Nellie help an elderly patient and her developmentally disabled grandson. Will treats a high school swimmer with a heart condition. Crockett considers using the O.R. 2.0 for surgery. Hannah and Dr. Justin Lieu search for a patient’s missing pregnant wife in the woods. TV-14

By the end of this episode, we at the very least think that we’re going to be more adjusted to what is the new normal at Chicago Med, one that does not include Ethan Choi on staff. Losing Brian Tee will be tough, though at the same time there’s been a stretch of time without him around already.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on Chicago Med, including what else we could be seeing from here

What do you most want to see when Chicago Med season 8 returns to NBC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







