The Bachelor spoilers: Zach Shallcross promo hypes rom-com feel

In the event you were not aware already, The Bachelor with Zach Shallcross is going to be premiering on ABC come Monday, January 23. That’s a little bit longer of a wait than usual, but it does give us more time to analyze how the network is pushing this season.

To date, there’s been a pretty noticeable shift to how the network is trying to get people excited this time around. While we’ve still seen some teases for the drama that’s coming, they are really doing their best to promote the romance this time around. They’re calling Zach “Mr. Right Reasons” in the promo art, and are doing their best to show some sweet and tender moments between him and his suitors. The latest promo (watch here) even seems to be pushing this show as more of a rom-com. (Typically, the comedy we get with this show is a little more unintentional).

Will any of this help to get viewers back to a franchise that has lost a little momentum? It’s possible, and we’re hoping that in the weeks ahead, we’re going to get a clearer sense of how much romance there really is with this season — and also how many notable contestants. (They’re going to be the selling point here as much as Zach.)

The ultimate reality that this show has to face is that it’s no longer the only fish in the sea for reality dating shows. Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle are just two examples of popular shows in this genre, and a lot of them feel a little more current than anything we see here. Bachelor Nation needs to find a way to modernize itself, without of course taking away the identity it’s had for so long. That’s not easy.

