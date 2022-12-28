Cobra Kai season 6 renewal: The value of getting it SOON

Where in the world is the Cobra Kai season 6 renewal at Netflix? This is one of those questions that is absolutely floating around, and for good reason. Remember that the fifth season premiered a good third and a half months ago and yet, the streaming service still hasn’t said much about it. You better believe us when we say that this is next-level frustrating, and we absolutely are hoping that we can get some other news on the subject of the show’s future before too long.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and lay out a case that a renewal could come soon — very soon, in fact! If you think back over the last few years, then you’ll note that this show has become surprisingly tied to the New Year’s holiday. Season 3 premiered on the service at the start of a year, whereas season 4 premiered on New Year’s Eve 2021. This is a time period that viewers are used to hearing about this show, and it’s honestly going to be a little weird to have December 31 / January 1 pass by and not have something more to watch with this cast and crew.

Would a season 6 announcement at this point 100% cure that? Absolutely not, but it would at least give us something more to look forward to moving into 2023. There is, after all, no guarantee that we get new installments for some time. We’d consider ourselves pretty darn lucky if we’re able to see new episodes at any point next year.

To go along with this renewal, we should note that we also really want to get a better sense of the long-term future. For example, if season 6 is in fact the final season, it would be preferable to know about that far in advance.

