Power Book IV: Force season 2 premiere date: Winter hopes

What could we potentially learn this winter when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2? You better believe that we are eager already to get more news on this particular subject.

Let’s start off here with a reminder that recently, Starz did lift the veil on another show in the franchise in Power Book II: Ghost. It’s very-much nice to know already when the Michael Rainey Jr. series is coming back, but why not add something more from the franchise now? The more that we have to look forward to at this point, the happier we’re going to be.

The first thing that we should point out at the moment is pretty simple: We’ve technically already received a little bit of promotion for season 2 this month already! It may not be much, but it’s nice to see a teaser out there reminding us that season 2 is coming … even if there wasn’t a lot of footage thrown in there at the same exact time.

So what are we hoping to get from here? That’s pretty simple: Some sort of teaser, or a premiere date announcement. We think there’s a reasonable chance that we could be getting that stuff during the winter, but we’re talking late winter as opposed to anything a little bit earlier than that. We could see something being announced either during the Ghost premiere or in the days leading up to it. Of course, it would be awesome if we were to get something more tied to BMF, but we don’t want to get altogether confident about that sort of thing just yet.

The most important thing

We want a fantastic season! That means, sometimes, having to wait a little while for some of the good stuff. We’re anticipating a lot of action from start to finish for sure, and we’re also hoping that there will be a handful of surprises thrown Tommy Egan’s way.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 2 over at Starz?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

