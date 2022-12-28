Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 spoilers: More on danger ahead

In just a handful of days you’re going to see the arrival of Yellowstone season 5 episode 8 on Paramount Network. This is the final episode before a substantial hiatus, and it also is one that will most likely contain the biggest moments we’ve seen in some time.

In particular, it feels like almost all attention should be focused on Jamie Dutton right now. How can it not after what we just saw in episode 7? Not only is he planning to impeach his father, but he was even practicing his speech!

In speaking on a lot of this further to TV Insider, here is some of what Piper Perabo (who plays Summer) had to say about the subject:

“I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn’t end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor’s very good — if you’re paying attention, he’s telling you where the trouble’s coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he’s showing you.”

Our thinking is that Jamie is going to make a big move, especially since Sarah Atwood has empowered him so much to do … probably to his own detriment at times. We do think that all of this could come back to bite him in some ways that he is not actively thinking about. Remember that Beth has substantial blackmail on him that would end his entire career; meanwhile, she’d also love nothing more to destroy him and take his child away. If he ends up going to prison, she would achieve that.

Also, is there a chance that Jamie gets outright killed? If Beth tells Rip about some of what happened in the past with the clinic, there’s at least a chance of that.

What are you the most excited to see entering Yellowstone season 5 episode 8?

