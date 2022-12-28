Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: A realistic timeframe

When are we going to have a chance to see a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer over at Starz? Make no mistake that we want it — how can we not? We’re talking here about a show with an absolutely insane season 2 cliffhanger, one that involved the death of multiple characters and the potential to completely alter Tariq’s world forever.

If you love the show, the good news that we can give you for no is pretty simple: It is coming back in March! Not only that, but we don’t think you will have to wait too long in order to see some footage.

Based on the timeline we tend to get from Starz much of the time, we wouldn’t be shocked if come late January or early February, an official trailer is out there for what’s coming up next. Filming on the upcoming season has been done for a good while, so we don’t think there is going to be any issue with getting all the necessary footage.

So what will the dilemma be? For Starz, it’s mostly just about making sure you have the right footage secured and then from there, being able to deliver a big reaction. With every trailer, you want to make sure people are chattering about it after the fact … especially for a show like this that is known for jaw-dropping moments.

The pipe dream

What if we get the trailer alongside the BMF premiere on January 6? That would be fantastic, and maybe we will get a 30-second promo; however, we just don’t think the network is going to shell out a larger amount of footage so early. There are going to be plenty of opportunities to share a little bit more down the road.

