A League of Their Own season 2: Where is the renewal news?

More than four months have passed at this point since the premiere of A League of Their Own season 1 at Prime Video. With that, it’s fair to wonder: Where in the world is the news on season 2? Something has to be announced soon, right?

Well, we should start things off here by noting that over the past several months, this series has amassed an incredibly loyal following, and not just because of people who loved the original film so many years ago. This series managed to acquire a brand-new audience thanks to its heart and also its content, which appealed to everyone from sports fans to romantics.

The thing we’re most hopeful for at the moment is that this audience is going to lend enough support so that Amazon sees no other path but renewing this show for more. On the flip side, our concern here is mostly that so many LGBTQ+ friendly streaming shows have been canceled as of late; it has honestly been one of the most frustrating trends of the calendar year.

Our hope at this point is that moving into early 2023, we’re going to see some sort of good news, and that the streaming service just doesn’t want to announce something now in fear of it getting buried during the holiday season. We miss the old days when a lot of streaming services gave a show like this two seasons almost from the get-go, given that sometimes it can take a little while to develop an audience and also pick up steam creatively. A League of Their Own is actually rather unique in that regard, as it has been able to really show its strength in a pretty short period of time.

Of course, we’ll keep everyone posted but for now, keep making your voice heard! This is really one of the best ways to ensure that a series like this stays front and center as a subject for discourse.

