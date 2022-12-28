NCIS: Hawaii season 2 spoilers: Is a lot more Lucy coming?

We know that there is a lot of story coming on NCIS: Hawaii season 2, but there are also a number of lingering questions out there. Take, for example, the future of a certain fan favorite in Lucy Tara. How much more of Yasmine Al-Bustami are we going to have a chance to see?

For those of you who are unaware, the character was MIA at the end of last year after taking on a new opportunity, one that would require her to be at sea for a significant stretch of time. It appeared to be a months-long commitment, but we do know that Yasmine is a part of the upcoming crossover and that is something to prepare for.

What about beyond that? While Vanessa Lachey did not offer too many details about her co-star’s future in an interview with TVLine, the actress did indicate that there are more appearances from Lucy coming:

Well, she’s still part of our team. [Yasmine] has been back and forth, and it’s been really great that our writers have been able to write around the commitments she has going on in the mainland. She still [is] here and she’s still around, but we try to honor what she has back on the mainland and maximize the time when she is here. She’s here right now, and we just wrapped two massive water days where all of us were getting soaking wet.

As we move forward, we mostly just hope that Lucy’s appearances become more stable by the end of the season — and that we get some great stuff for her as an agent and also with her relationship with Kate Whistler. At this point, we do consider that to be one of the biggest cornerstones of the entire series.

