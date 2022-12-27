Is The Resident new tonight on Fox with season 6 episode 11?

Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? We have seen the medical drama on hiatus as of late, but is that now just about over?

Of course, there is so much to get into here, but we should start by getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. We’re still in the midst of the holiday break, but the good news is that it will be over before too long! The show is back on Monday, January 3 with “All In,” an installment that is going to set the stage for a lot of big stuff at the end of the season. Unfortunately, there are only thirteen episodes this season, so it is our hope that the writers try to make the most of every moment — especially now that we’ve seen that big moment transpire with Conrad and Billie. Are the two going to commit to a real relationship soon?

To get a few more details on the next new episode, go ahead and check out the attached synopsis:

A famous cardiothoracic surgeon – who happens to be Dr. Yamada’s mentor – comes into Chastain after experiencing heart pain. Meanwhile, Kit breaks the news that the ER will no longer be accepting trauma patients due to budget cuts, and Devon and Conrad help treat a confused woman in the all-new “All In” winter premiere episode of The Resident airing Tuesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-611) (TV-14 D, L, V).

Remember, as well, that a big part of this episode is going to be about what happens to Padma — she looked as though she was ready to take her own life at the end of episode 10, and we can only hope that she makes it through and she finds resources that put her on the right path for quite some time.

