Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, Dec. 27?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Now that we’re on the other side of Christmas, are we about to get it back alongside FBI: Most Wanted and International?

It goes without saying, at least at this point, that these shows have all developed a loyal following and it’s our feeling that everyone wishes there were at least a few more installments a season. Unfortunately, you’re not going to have a chance to see anything more tonight. The franchise is still on hiatus for at least one more week. The plan is for all three shows to come back on January 3, so why not take a look at what lies ahead now? The synopses below do a good job of at least providing a little bit more in the way of context…

FBI Season 5 episode 10, “Second Life” – The abduction of a young woman leads the team back to a cold case from 18 years ago, which pushes Isobel to reconnect with her old partner Jake (Tate Donovan) and take another shot at solving one of her first cases at the Bureau, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 9, “Wheelman” – The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 9, “Processed” – When a celebrity child psychiatrist specializing in generational trauma is kidnapped by the relative of a former client, the team races to track down the perpetrator and learns what really happened to the psychiatrist’s client. Also, Kristin confronts her own deep-rooted trauma, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured that there are also new episodes airing for all three shows on January 10. There is so much to look forward to!

