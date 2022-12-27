The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Watch to watch for

As we inch ever closer to 2023, what is there to watch out for when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6? If nothing else, there’s a lot to be excited about. One of the biggest struggles is going to come down to patience, as a certain amount of that will be required.

Yet, in the end, just remember this: The final batch of episodes is coming, and we do hope that it will live up to the hype of everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

So what is the first thing to watch out for with the show in the new year? We’re not sure there will be many updates until the start of filming, and that could really get the ball rolling on a number of different things. The unfortunate reality here remains that you probably won’t see production start until we get a certain stretch into the year, thanks largely to Elisabeth Moss working on another project.

Once the show does start getting episodes in the can, there’s a chance that we could hear a little bit in regards to casting news! We don’t expect any huge new additions this late in the game, but we wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of new faces emerge who end up also becoming useful when it comes to The Testaments. (Remember that this is a project that is already in development.)

As for potential start dates…

This is news that we’d love to get in the summer or the fall, but there’s a chance we’ll be stuck waiting a good while even after that. At this point, the most realistic estimate we have for premiere date news is near the end of next year, and that would allow the show to come back early on in 2024. If we get something more then, we’ll consider it a pleasant surprise.

Related – Be sure to get some other news regarding The Handmaid’s Tale

What do you hope to learn about when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 in 2023?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the way. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







