His Dark Materials series finale ending explained: Lyra’s future

Tonight on HBO and HBO Max the series finale of His Dark Materials officially arrived — so what was that ending? If you’re like us, then you realize that they left a lot open for conversation!

In particular, the series left on that message that Lyra and Pan would go on to have another “great adventure” at some point down the road. What would that be? Well, that may left for the imagination since for now, there are no plans for this series to continue. There are more stories from Philip Pullman that could be adapted, but nothing else is in the cards.

We would think of the ending somewhat like this: In the world of fantasy, there is something to be said for the secret that lingers. Why wouldn’t you want to wonder what could be coming around the bend? So much of the story is about imagination, so of course it makes sense to keep that going for as long as humanly possible. There’s a similarity here to the ending of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, where you can sit back and ponder as to some feature adventures.

As for Lyra and Will meeting every year at the same bench in their separate worlds, how beautiful and heart-wrenching was that? We cannot think of a more poignant ending for this show, which was so heavy in lore and action at times. In the end, it was just about the story and the longing between these two characters. Almost everything boiled down to them and that garden — it was a lovely way to cap off the story, or at least the story we are planned to see on TV.

While it may not be the ending per se for Lyra or Will, it’s the ending to this particular story and we’re thrilled we had a chance to see it play out.

