House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: A news timeline

What is there to look forward to when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2 at HBO? Quite a bit! Unfortunately, getting a lot of news about it won’t be an easy task in the early going. There’s going to be a timeline of events that plays out over the next year-plus, and we thought it would be useful to dive into some of that as we get close to the end of 2022.

So where should we begin here? Well, with a reminder that production is slated to begin in March and the first news items tied to season 2 are probably going to revolve around that in some shape or form. We’re likely to get a few other morsels soon after — think along the lines of some behind-the-scenes teases.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So what other stuff will be coming up in the months that follow? We’re hoping that by the start of the summer, HBO will at least announce a few of the new additions who are taking part in the show moving forward. After all, there is no reason to keep that secret! Given that Fire & Blood has established source material already, it’s not like you have to keep a certain number of things under wraps forever.

The first teaser / trailer could come as early as next fall, and there’s at least a chance that by this time next year, we’re going to have a premiere date — provided that season 2 comes out around spring 2024. This is at least our early estimate, but there’s no denying that there is a significant logjam of programs at the network in general at the start of this year.

In the end, remember that there are a number of little moments to be excited about while we wait for the show to actually come back. Things shouldn’t just be silent over the next several months.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to House of the Dragon season 2

How many big announcements do you think we’ll get leading up to a House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







