Magnum PI season 5: Early teaser opportunities in 2023

What are the chances that we get a good Magnum PI season 5 teaser at some point in early 2023? There is a lot to wonder and get into here, especially when it comes to optimal venues.

To date, it’s true that we’ve already seen the show’s new network home in NBC do something to promote its big return, even if it’s relatively small all things considered. They’ve at least put something on during a broadcast telling viewers when the Jay Hernandez series is coming back!

As we get closer to the end of the year, a few more opportunities are going to arise. What are we talking about here? Miley Cyrus, for example, is doing a New Year’s Eve special with Dolly Parton on the network, and there’s a great opportunity to share something more there! In general, this would be an incredible way to help set the table for a lot of NBC’s 2023 releases, and that’s a time period where people are looking forward in the first place.

Beyond this, though, we’d say that there are a couple of other venues that could prove fascinating, as well. Think in terms of the Rose Parade on January 1, or what we could be seeing on January 2 with America’s Got Talent: All-Stars and Quantum Leap coming on the air. Given all the programming that the network is rolling out in the first week of 2023 alone, we’d honestly be disappointed if there wasn’t some sort of preview in the early going. There are golden opportunities to get viewers accustomed to the fact that the show has a new home — and also clue people into some of what is coming. There may not be big spoilers, but even a small action sequence would be much appreciated!

Remember that come late January / early February, we’ll probably start to see more in the way of specific episode scoop!

