Vikings: Valhalla season 2: Go behind the scenes with the cast!

Can you believe that we’re just a few weeks away from the season 2 premiere of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix? There is so much to look forward to in this next chapter, as we are about to see this universe expand outward in some fantastic and dramatic ways.

So while you do prepare yourselves for the next chapter of these legendary characters’ lives, why not hear a little bit from the cast? To better prepare you for what is coming up next, the streaming service has put out a video full of behind-the-scenes content.

If you head over to the link here, you can see see Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) take you through what is an average day in the life for them on set of the show. (We’re not sure that there is any day on this set that comes across as average, but you get our point.) While there may not be any sort of major reveals when it comes to the season 2 story in here, you do get a great sense of how much passion and hard work is put into making every single moment of the show perfect. They want this to feel like an authentic world for these Vikings, and that’s not easy when you consider that you are heading centuries into the past. Also, while there are multiple locations, you’re often having to use a place like Ireland to double from somewhere else.

Many of the traditions used in the original Vikings have been carried over to Valhalla — including, of course, the notion that this is one of the more underrated series out there. Will more people get on board season 2? Let’s hope!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Vikings: Valhalla season 2 at Netflix?

