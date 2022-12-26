9-1-1 season 7 renewal: Is it sure thing at Fox?

While we wait for the return of 9-1-1 season 6 to Fox in the spring, why not take a moment to discuss a potential season 7?

If you are to look at the entirety of Fox’s scripted TV lineup in a big-picture manner, it is clear that the Angela Bassett series is the most important show that they have. How else can you really look at it? We’re talking here about a show that generates at least solid viewership, and was successful enough for the network to order a spin-off set in the same universe. Also, consider this: The network recently canceled Monarch and other than The Cleaning Lady / The Resident, how many other scripted hour-long shows do they really have that you can consider solid outside the franchise?

If there is any reason at all to be concerned about the long-term future here, it stems mostly from the simple fact that shows tend to get more expensive at this point in their run — also, this one in particular has a number of big names and familiar faces. Fox also does not own the parent studio responsible for the 9-1-1 franchise anymore, following the deal involving 20th Century Fox and Disney years ago. They don’t profit from it in the way that they used to.

With all of this said, there are some signs that this show may not last another six seasons — yet, we also feel fairly confident it’s got a good bit of life still left in it. Unless we start to get into a spot where some of the major cast members want to move on, we’ll continue to cross our fingers and hope that the flagship show for this franchise keeps rolling along.

