Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Is there any path for 2023?

After the events of the first season, we don’t think it comes as any shock that people would want Wednesday season 2 immediately. Just look at the record-setting ratings! Or, consider the fact that there are still viewers discovering this over the Christmas holiday.

Because the first season of this Addams Family series is such a revelation, that leads to enthusiasm to get more episodes as soon as humanly possible. With first-year shows in particular, it is especially important to get the next chapter out there and keep momentum going.

However, it is also important to remember here that Netflix is not the sort of streaming service that gets into the business of rushing shows along. They haven’t done this in a really long time, and we’re seeing already with shows like The Witcher, Stranger Things, and Squid Game that they will allow their creators and cast plenty of time to ensure that they deliver a fantastic product. We absolutely anticipate that this is going to be the case here, as well.

What we’re trying to say here fairly simple: The odds are astronomically low that we are going to see Jenna Ortega and the rest of the cast back in 2023. Remember that season 2 has not even been officially ordered yet and even when that happens, there’s probably going to be some sort of a wait before production gets underway. Our hope is that we could see the second season within the first half of 2024, but even that remains unclear.

Ultimately, the best thing that Netflix can do in the interim is continue to promote this show, and also hope that more and more viewers discover it. If they can pull this off, they’re going to have a LOT to be excited about in terms of season 2 viewership — and the potential for another record.

