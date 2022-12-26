1923 season 1 episode 3 preview: When will it all connect?

If you are excited to check out 1923 season 1 episode 3 on Paramount+ moving forward, let’s go ahead and say this: There is SO much at this point that needs to be resolved.

First and foremost, we tend to imagine that the overseas adventures of one Spencer Dutton are going to pay off and connect further to Montana at some point. We’ll admit that it’s been curious to see a totally different setting in this world, and we imagine that Taylor Sheridan cares immensely about this storyline with him and Alexandra. He has to, given that the streaming service put all of the money and resources into shooting in Africa.

So where will Spencer’s story go? It really is destination unknown, whereas for Jacob Dutton back at the ranch, we think we’ve seen a pretty broad picture now of how far he will go to protect both the ranch and those he cares about. There is a sense of semi-lawlessness that could continue to play out, one where the rules seem to fluctuate based on who is in power. Some times that may be advantageous; at other points, it is downright horrific — take what is happening to those Native Americans at that school. We know that this is something that did happen in this time period, but we can’t help but root for some sort of uprising or dramatic change of power.

The unfortunate truth is that we’re already 25% through this season, a simple function of the fact that there are only eight episodes in the first go-around. Luckily, we do know that there is a season 2 coming down the road so when it comes to the long-term future, there isn’t all that much to worry about.

