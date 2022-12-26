Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We know that the Freddie Highmore series was off the air last week; are we on the other side of the hiatus now?

We know that there is a lot of story still to come with the Freddie Highmore series, and you likely assumed that, as well, after the sensational ending that we got to season 6 episode 9 earlier this month. Unfortunately, you’re not going to see it just yet — the show remains on hiatus until the other side of the holidays. In particular, you’re going to see it back when we get around to Monday, January 23.

Why not bring it back earlier than that, especially since January can at times be a good month for TV ratings? Let’s just say that this is due to continuity with ABC’s lineup more so than anything else. Remember that in the fall, The Good Doctor aired mostly alongside new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise and moving forward, it will air following new episodes of The Bachelor. Because that show does not air until we get around to the 23rd, we’ll be waiting for that long to dive into Shaun’s life, as well.

So what can you expect to see when the show does come back? It feels fair to assume that Lea’s pregnancy will be at the center of all storylines. It’s true that there may be a good bit of joy that comes along with this, but also a reasonable amount of fear. Lea and Shaun have already gone through a lot losing their first baby, and there is an elevated risk that it could happen again. This is something that these characters will have to confront and as a viewer, we need to be prepared for that.

