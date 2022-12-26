Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why no Christmas reveal?

Is anyone else out there shocked that there was no Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date reveal over Christmas? Or, at the very least no news in general?

Over the past month or two, we have suggested that December 25 could have been a fascinating time for Apple TV+ to share at least a detail or two about the upcoming season, and there were reasons to believe (ahem) that it would happen. Take, for starters, the fact that we’re just over a year removed from both a very memorable Christmas episode and then also a stop-motion short that they put out in late 2022. This show has become fairly synonymous with the holiday, and of course it’s also been such a long time since we’ve seen new episodes in general.

In general, the conventional wisdom here is going to be that we get some sort of premiere date for the new season in the future and if not that, then some sort of teaser. Production has been done for a little while now, after all, and the show needs to premiere in the spring in order to be eligible for the 2023 Emmys. You better believe that the streaming service wants that!

While it may be some time still until we see Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast back, we do think you should keep your eyes peeled for something in the relatively near future. The only reason we can imagine as to why Apple TV+ didn’t reveal something more from season 3 at Christmas is because they already have a plan to do it elsewhere.

Let’s just go ahead and say this: If there is nothing more revealed about the show’s future in general, we’ll be shocked a million times over.

