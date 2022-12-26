Treason season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of the first season today, is there a chance at a Treason season 2 at some point down the road?

For those who are unaware of the Netflix series, let’s just make it clear that there’s a lot to be excited about here! This is a five-episode spy drama starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil) as an MI6 agent. We tend to think that we don’t have to say too much else at this point in order to get people excited. For the record, though, there is also a great supporting cast here including Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin, and Ciarán Hinds. Why wouldn’t you want to see more of a project with so many familiar faces from top to bottom?

Well, this is where we have to come in with a slice of bad news: There are no plans for anything more from this world right now. From the get-go Treason has been designated a limited series, so with that the drama was planned to have a beginning, middle, and end. This is your customary reminder that sometimes, it is better when a show has a proper end! It can be rather disappointing when you see something brought back and it is a shell of its former self.

Also, we should note that it would be hard to really even bring this show back anytime soon, at least provided that Cox was still the lead. The actor is going to be working next on Daredevil: Born Again, a massive new project over at Disney+ with a hefty episode order. At this point, it is pretty darn clear that this is going to monopolize a lot of his time for at least the immediate future.

Granted, who knows what the future holds years from now? Some shows do take years off before eventually coming back for more, and that is why we wouldn’t rule out something in this world far down the road — it’s just not altogether likely.

