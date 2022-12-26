Doctor Who: See the epic anniversary special trailer!

For those who do not know, the Doctor Who 60th anniversary event is poised to arrive on BBC One in the new year — not only that, but it will span multiple specials!

We know that in the past, there was a tradition where the folks at the network would offer up some sort of Christmas Special and unfortunately, that didn’t happen this year. However, there is absolutely something still to celebrate! There is a new trailer out there for the anniversary event, and it is one that indicates just how fun and ambitious these specials are going to be.

The biggest takeaway that we have from watching the trailer (see here) is that David Tennant definitely still has it when it comes to playing The Doctor. He absolutely still has the spirit and vivacity that we’ve come to expect from the role, even if he is playing a different version of The Doctor than what we’ve seen in the past. This isn’t the only familiar face who is coming on board the series here, as Catherine Tate is also officially coming back, as well. There is plenty of footage of her in here also, and then also a glimpse at the very end of Ncuti Gatwa, who will be The Doctor following this short return from Tennant.

Just remember that while the BBC was kind enough to show off a few different things when it comes to Doctor Who here, there is more great stuff lurking underneath. We tend to believe that there are a few surprises that they are holding onto intentionally, and we are very-much psyched to get a glimpse at them.

Remember that season 14, the next proper season of the series starring Gatwa, may not air until either late next year or early 2024 (more likely the latter).

