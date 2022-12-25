Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2: Would it be ten episodes?

We may be only halfway through Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, but do you think that’s going to stop us from thinking about season 2?

The first thing that we really should say here is quite simple: Paramount+ has technically not said much about the future of the crime procedural, at least not yet. However, we’re still pretty darn confident that it’s coming back! The cast all seem to be enthusiastic to continue, and that is without even considering how well it is performing in terms of viewership. The streaming service is not the sort to share this information, but we’re hopeful — we know, after all, just how universally loved these characters are all over the world.

With all of the aforementioned context in mind, let’s talk potential season 2 episode orders for a moment. Is there a chance that we’re going to see more than ten episodes down the road? We’re certainly hoping for it, just because for the bulk of the series’ run, we did get to see larger batches of new episodes.

However, we think it’s pretty unlikely that Paramount+ would go too far beyond ordering the standard ten. Thirteen? Maybe, but the majority of the shows at the streaming service have a ten-episode order. Also, this particular order allows the cast and crew to work on other things throughout the year, and we tend to think that this is one of the things that makes this revival appealing. It doesn’t have to be the seem exhausting commitment that we saw in the past, and you still get to come back to work and see some old friends again.

In the end, let’s just hope that we learn the episode count whenever the renewal is announced…

Are you hoping we’ll be getting news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 pretty soon?

Are you hoping we'll be getting news on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 pretty soon?

