When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Current status

It makes perfect sense that this would be the time a lot of people out there would be clamoring for a When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date. After all, the Hallmark Channel used to announce such things around Christmas!

However, we are in an era now where the Erin Krakow series does not do these sort of holiday specials and because of that, we are left waiting for a while longer. Just how long are we talking about here? That’s something very much worth a deeper dive.

As we’ve noted in the past, there is one obstacle that could keep season 10 from launching at the same time as we’ve seen in the past: The arrival of The Way Home, a new series over on the network. This show is coming on in January, and that could mean we’re left waiting until late March or April for a return to Hope Valley. If this turns out to be the case, there probably won’t be a need to rush a premiere date announcement in the new year. We tend to think instead that we could be stuck waiting until late January or even February for more news.

Will it still be worth the wait? We tend to think so, mostly because of the great stuff that we know is coming around the bend here! You’ve got a great storyline for Rosemary and Lee as the two are expecting a baby. Meanwhile, we’re hoping that Elizabeth and Lucas get to enjoy their engagement while planning out a wedding + what lies ahead after that. There’s also still potential for a fantastic plotline for Nathan, based at least on what was set up at the end of season 9. Hope Valley is busting at the seams with activity, and we just have to see when these stories will play out on the small screen.

