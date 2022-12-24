The Blacklist season 10: Where is the casting news?

If you love The Blacklist as much as we do, then you may be perplexed about a number of things right now. Or, to be specific, about the lack of certain things. Take, for example, major casting news when it comes to the series.

To day, we’ve heard about Anya Banerjee coming on board as a series regular, and she will be playing Siya Malik, daughter of season 1 main character Meera Malik. That’s the big casting news that is out there … but where is everything else?

At this point, it is probably fair to assume that there are no more series regulars — even if The Blacklist lost both Laura Sohn and Amir Arison after last season, that doesn’t mean that they are adding two new performers as replacements. Instead, we will probably just have a number of familiar faces recur. For example, we know that we will see Wujing play a significant role for at least the first part of the season or maybe longer.

In general, we do think that the show has some casting news to share, whether it be old favorites coming back or some newcomers to the series. More than likely, they are just waiting until early next year to start to trickle some of these announcements out there. After all, they could be saving some of this to promote the show, which needs all the help it can leading up to the February 26 premiere. NBC has not pushed the series all that hard in terms of on-air promos for years, so network and/or the studio at Sony could go the alternate route here.

Here, as well, that there’s a TON of season 10 left to film, and that means there are some other guests who could be coming who just haven’t been announced yet for obvious reasons.

