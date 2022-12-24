Your Honor season 2 episode 1 spoilers: Michael’s grief

With the Your Honor season 2 premiere officially coming to Showtime on January 15, isn’t it high time to get some further news? We tend to think so!

Luckily, we are more than happy to bring some to the table right now. Leading up to the Christmas holiday, the network officially unveiled the premiere synopsis and we like to think it gives us a lot to think about. Go ahead and check that out in full below:

Picking up in the aftermath of a terrible accident, a grieving Michael Desiato is beyond hope. After fleeing the scene, Eugene is aided by unlikely benefactors, including new Mayor Charlie Figaro, Big Mo and the police. Jimmy Baxter looks to expand his criminal empire, while Gina Baxter channels her anger over her dead son. The arrival in town of Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia Delmont will upend Michael’s life in ways he can’t begin to imagine. Season premiere.

By the end of this episode, it’s our hope that we’re going to at least get a better sense of what Michael’s path forward is going to be. Is there still any meaning to his life at all? That could really be a big part of what this season is about, and that could also be the primary reason why Bryan Cranston was interested in telling more of this story. We imagine that there’s going to be a lot of emotional stuff ahead, as there are still significant threats all around New Orleans.

In a way, this is a story about Michael processing his grief, but it’s also about so much more. It’s about the grief of so many and the institutions that have frequently failed — including one that Michael himself was complicit of in the past.

As we do get closer to the premiere, let’s just hope a few more details start to emerge. Fingers crossed!

