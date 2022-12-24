Ghosts season 3 renewal: Almost a sure thing at CBS?

While nothing may be confirmed at present, should you go ahead and count on a Ghosts season 3 renewal over at CBS? Well, there is a lot to talk through here…

Before we even dive too far into the renewal prospects here, let’s go ahead and give the network a massive round of applause for making this show into a hit. You know how hard it is to a launch a hit network TV comedy in 2022, especially one that feels unique? Sure, this Ghosts is based on the UK series, but we tend to think a tiny percentage of American viewers have seen the original. It still stands out from the pack.

The most impressive thing with season 2 right now comes via the ratings. To date, it is almost even in the 18-49 demographic versus season 1 (at least in live+same-day viewers), and it is actually up more than 10% in total viewers. You can argue that placing the show after Young Sheldon has helped it, but so has viewer acquisition over time and quality. The one-hour Christmas Special is actually the highest-rated episode of the season and it had no Young Sheldon lead-in at all.

We know that for a lot of shows, you’re going to have to wait until April or even May to get news on their future. We’d be shocked if that happens here. It makes so much more sense to order a season 2 early, given that this enables the cast and crew to dive into work on new episodes sooner rather than later. Season 2 started production earlier than the majority of the shows this fall, and that’s one of the big reasons why we’ve been able to see so many episodes so far.

So rest assured, there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the long-term future of Ghosts; it is all just a matter of when CBS chooses to make the announcement.

