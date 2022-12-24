Doctor Who spoilers: Big surprises ahead in anniversary specials!

It is true that unfortunately, there are no Doctor Who specials for this holiday season. Rest assured, though, that there is still awesome stuff coming in the new year!

Based on early indications next November is going to be the multi-part 60th anniversary event, one featuring the return of David Tennant as a new iteration of The Doctor and, eventually, the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa. The return of Catherine Tate has already been spoiled, and you may wonder why the folks at BBC One have been willing to give away so much in advance.

Let’s just say that in the end here, there still may be more surprises to come, and that is precisely what the producers are banking on! In a new interview now with Total TV Guide (via the Radio Times), here is some of what incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say on the subject:

“I’m sorry there’s no special this year, but I absolutely promise, this time next year, you’ll be staggered with the surprises we’ve got in store.”

We hope that this means that there are a couple of cameos that are coming over these episodes that nobody knows about as of yet. There are so few franchises all over the globe that ever get a chance to celebrate 60 years, so of course we hope that everyone is well aware of how rare an opportunity this is and wants to take advantage of it.

Beyond just the cast member cameos, we also hope that there are familiar monsters, a lot of traveling through time and space, and a real celebration of what this show has been known for over the years. Doctor Who is really, at its core, a celebration about the imagination. It allows people to think so far beyond their own individual worlds.

