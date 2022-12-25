Fire Country season 2 renewal: Is it a sure thing at CBS?

As we start to look towards the return of Fire Country to CBS in the new year, why not think about the future? Or, to be specific, the long-term future? There is, after all, a lot to be excited about here!

The first thing that we should note is that the network has been doing metaphorical cartwheels over the success of the Max Thieriot series. It is one of the most-watched new shows of the fall season, and it also has a voted airing in January following the AFC Championship Game. What we’re trying to say is that so long as the ratings don’t crater in the new year, it is 100% coming back … even if nothing is confirmed on it at the moment.

The success of Fire Country so far, at least to us, stems from its ability to combine something familiar with something new. We know that firefighter dramas have been hugely successful for a while, whether you are talking here about Chicago Fire, 9-1-1, or Station 19. Yet, this show has worked to differentiate itself from all of them with the prison storyline, the themes of redemption, and also a setting that is very-much different. Most viewers out there have heard about California wildfires, so it’s not that hard to buy into a story about the people who put themselves at risk to take them on.

If you do want to ensure that you get a chance to see a season 2 down the road, the best bit of advice we have is rather clear: Keep watching! If you can’t do it live, stream it on Paramount+ and do whatever else you can to get other people fascinated in what this show is bringing to the table right now.

