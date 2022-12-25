Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 12/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Is there a chance that the network would seriously air a new episode on Christmas Day?

From the very get-go, we admit that the question here is somewhat absurd given that most networks tend to avoid airing things on Christmas at all costs. Ironically, in Oliver’s former home country of the UK, watching TV on December 25 is a pretty common thing.

Yet, HBO is adhering to the US holiday tradition and with that, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Granted, there’s also not going to be one for Last Week Tonight for the next several weeks, either. It’s important to remember that this show is technically done with its most-recent season and for now, the plan very-much is for it to come back with new episodes when we get around to February. That’s, at the very least, what we have seen so many years in the past and we have no idea why that would change at this point.

Is there a chance that Oliver puts out some more web exclusives as a treat until then? We wouldn’t be shocked, given that he did this last week and the show overall knows that it’s useful to have some fun little evergreen stuff to tide us all over until the start of the new season. Ironically, we actually enjoy this stuff more than some of the main segments, mostly because it can be sometimes very unexpected and also silly. We’re always going to be a fan of silly when it is presented to us.

Hopefully, come early January we’ll get some sort of firm premiere date for the new season. With that, we’ll be able to have something a little more specific to look forward to.

Is there anything you are hoping to see featured when Last Week Tonight returns to HBO?

