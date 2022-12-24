YOU season 4 trailer: Is it right around the corner?

Is there a chance that we’re going to see a YOU season 4 trailer at some point in the near future? At present, we certainly hope so and honestly, there’s evidence that there could be.

First and foremost, we advise you to simply remember when the Penn Badgley series is coming back! The first half of the new season is expected to premiere on February 9, and typically Netflix releases trailers anywhere from three weeks to a month and a half before a show arrives on the service. As you can probably figure out, we’re around a month and a half away at the time of this writing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU discussions!

Would we love a trailer release before the end of the year? There’s no denying that we would, but we tend to be a little bit more pessimistic about that. Netflix would be running a big risk, after all, putting a trailer out during the holiday season when less viewers could be around in order to see it. The more realistic window is that at some point in the first week or so of 2023, some good news will start to surface.

For those who are not aware as of yet, YOU season 4 is going to feature Joe Goldberg in the UK, where he will have taken on a new identity and found himself a totally new life. At first, we think he will be looking to hunt down Marienne, who he became obsessed with in the second half of season 3. Yet, we also know that Joe does tend to move on at a certain period of time with most of the women he becomes interested in. This could be a crazy, dramatic season, and we do tend to think his past will come catching up to him at some point.

Related – Be sure to check out all sorts of other insight on YOU, including when the show could be coming back

Is there anything you want to see in particular with YOU season 4 over at Netflix?

Let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more news you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







