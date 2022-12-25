Outlander season 7 premiere date: When in the summer?

On Friday, Starz revealed some news that absolutely put a smile on our face: Outlander season 7 is going to be premiering this summer! It’s great to have confirmation of that, but it does also bring us to the next all-important question: When in the summer are we going to get it?

Obviously, this is a pretty large window of time, and in TV terms we tend to think summer encompasses all of June and none of September. (We know that this isn’t technically the case, but networks don’t have to follow the law of seasons!) This means that at some point in June, July, or August, you are going to see at least the first half of season 7 start to air; the question them becomes at what point in here can you ultimately expect.

If there was a specific window we’d advise you to watch, it is July. That would sandwich the show potentially between two other big hits for the network in Power Book IV: Force and Power Book III: Raising Kanan. (Note that neither show has an approximate date yet, so there is a little bit of speculation on our part.) The benefit here is that it would be on at a pretty lucrative time for the network, it would avoid competition from spring TV, and it could also give the network some flexibility. They could air the show in two halves, with the second coming in early 2024, or they could air all sixteen at once. If it started around then, we tend to think that the second part of the season would be done in post-production by the time Starz got around to them.

We just have a hard time seeing the network wait until later in the summer to start season 7 — why would they, especially when so many episodes are already done filming?

