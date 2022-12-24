Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6: Cast looks ahead

When it comes to Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 6, the bad news is that we’ll be waiting a good while to see it. How long are we talking here? Well, remember that the Paramount+ series is taking off for the holidays and at present, the plan is for it to return on January 12.

So is there any good news to share? Well, at the very least we can offer up a few new teases from the cast about the past, present, and future.

If you head over to the link here, there is a good chance to see Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Adam Rodriguez, and the rest of the cast go through some of what’s changed for these characters not only in the first five episodes, but also since the original show came off the air as well. We’ve seen a real evolution in a lot of ways! Take Tara, who is working to balance her personal and professional lives in a manner that we haven’t seen before. Or, you’ve got what is going on with Garcia, who was out of the BAU game for a long time before eventually getting sucked back in.

Are more changes coming?

Absolutely! The most obvious one here is going to be getting a chance to see if JJ and Luke survive the cliffhanger, and we’re assuming that they do. On the other side of this, we of course get to the next order of business here in Will’s health battle. If this turns out to be even more dire than it appears already, there’s a legitimate chance that JJ’s entire world changes, both on the job and also away from it.

